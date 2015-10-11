RPT--India's green car plan prioritises electric vehicles over hybrids
* India think-tank draft report suggests shift in green car policy
VIENNA Oct 11 The outcome of Vienna's city election on Sunday is too close to call, a "poll of polls" combining pre-election surveys and exit polling by SORA for Austrian broadcaster ORF said.
The survey put support for the Social Democrats (SPO), who have governed the city since the aftermath of World War Two, at 34.5-37.5 percent while the far-right Freedom Party was on 33-36 percent.
The polls used included a survey of 2,000 people carried out between Wednesday and Sunday. Those surveyed on Sunday were asked how they had voted, a SORA spokesman said. Polling stations closed at 5 p.m. (1500 GMT). (Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by David Clarke)
* India think-tank draft report suggests shift in green car policy
MANILA/HONG KONG, May 8 China and the Philippines have joined forces to tackle illegal gambling, part of Beijing's broader campaign to curb illicit capital outflows and a pledge by Manila to weed out unscrupulous operators from the country's booming gaming industry.