VIENNA Nov 8 Austria said on Tuesday there was
no reason to delay again its presidential election due on Dec. 4
after newspapers reported it was possible to order postal
ballots online using fake passport numbers.
A new flaw in the electoral system would be a major
embarrassment. A re-run of the presidential run-off held in May
was already ordered because rules on ballot-counting were
broken, which in turn was postponed because of faulty envelopes.
Interior Minister Wolfgang Sobotka, however, said there was
no reason for yet another delay of the re-run between the
far-right Freedom Party's Norbert Hofer and former Greens leader
Alexander Van der Bellen.
Having narrowly lost the neck-and-neck contest in May, Hofer
could become the European Union's first far-right head of state.
The post is largely ceremonial but the president heads the armed
forces and can play an important role in the formation of
coalition governments.
Asked if there was any reason to postpone the vote, Sobotka
said: "No, absolutely certainly not."
Two newspapers reported on Monday that they had found it was
possible to order postal ballots online using a fake passport
number, although it was not clear if they had actually done so.
Sobotka, however, said that while it might be possible to
order a postal ballot that way, both the local authority and the
postal service were supposed to verify passport details.
One of the newspapers, the Austrian online edition of
Switzerland's Neue Zuercher Zeitung (NZZ), said that in the
province of Vorarlberg, where it accessed the online system,
such checks were carried out only randomly.
But Sobotka said that there was no sign of any postal ballot
having been issued in this case.
"Someone tried something using incorrect means, and nothing
happened because a postal ballot was neither issued nor was it
registered in any way because it was not sent," he said. "At
least we have no entry (in our system). That means it was a
fake, so to speak."
The police had, however, opened a criminal investigation, he
added. Both newspapers said that ordering another person's
postal ballot with a fake passport number is a criminal offence.
(Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)