VIENNA Independent candidate Alexander van der Bellen has won Austria's presidential election, defeating Freedom Party candidate Norbert Hofer, Austrian tabloid newspapers and the BBC reported on Monday without citing their sources.

The interior ministry, which is in charge of compiling the results of the election, declined to comment ahead of an official announcement due later on Monday.

