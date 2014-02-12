* Austria receives unwanted power
* Feels left out on number of German energy shift issues
* Regulator says Germany must comply with pan-European goals
By Vera Eckert
ESSEN, Germany, Feb 12 Weather-driven surges of
German solar and wind power may lead to higher costs for Austria
as its grid is forced to take measures to avoid breaking down, a
Austrian energy regulator said, calling for a region-wide
solution to excess flows.
Martin Graf, who shares leadership of the Vienna-based
E-Control authority with Walter Boltz, said Austria already must
deal with a constant unwanted supply of 2,000 megawatts of power
from northern Germany that flows into its grid via Poland and
the Czech Republic, he said.
Germany has been slow to build power lines to ensure its
growing renewables supply flows to its own market.
"Such load flows go via Poland and the Czech Republic to
Austria," Graf said in an interview during the annual E-World
energy fair in Essen. "We have a permanent import via the Czechs
of 2,000 megawatts."
Austria must then cope with additional surges of thousands
of megawatts more into its grid, called loop flows, when the
weather favours German wind and solar plants.
Loop flows, which are most acute in the windy autumn and
early winter, can knock out transmission systems and cause
blackouts.
Austria could theoretically head off the strain on its grid
by mobilising power capacity that it presses in the opposite
direction on the grid, but the question is who pays the extra
costs, Graf said.
Germany has been in discussions with its neighbours for over
two years on the issue.
Czech grid agency CEPS said last month it was in agreement
with German counterparts to install phase-shifting transformers
by end-2016 to guard against excess power flows. Details of
which side would pay for them were not revealed.
The Czech and German grid operators also agreed on the need
for wider regional cooperation, which could involve building
transformers along the Polish border as well.
These transformers only deflect the flows, which means that
the Czechs and Poles could end up moving even more of the excess
on to the Austrian grid.
"If Germany and Poland work on deals to remedy this, we may
end up being landed with higher costs," Graf said.
BILATERAL NOT GOOD ENOUGH
He said Austria was also in talks with Germany's network
regulation authority, the Bundesnetzagentur, about these
problems, but he criticised all such bilateral approaches
between Germany and the nine surrounding countries.
Loop flows were only one of several issues as Graf made a
plea for Germany to rein in the harmful impact on neighbouring
countries as it shifts from nuclear to green power.
He said Germany is neglecting its neighbours as it considers
the idea of building capacity markets, which would reward
utilities for keeping gas-fired power stations on standby for
operations at times that renewable output is low.
"Again, this is just a national debate in Germany. So how
are we supposed to build an integrated European energy market
that way?" he asked.
Germany's renewables boom has driven many gas-fired plants
out of the market, including some in Austria.
Austria's power market, which is only around a tenth of
Germany's 600 terawatt hours a year, is fully aligned with that
of its bigger neighbour.
"Austria is offering Germany pumped power storage and huge
gas storage possibilities and helps provide system stability on
German power grids in the winter," Graf said.
"Therefore, it should be consulted when there are market
changes in Germany."
Austria houses the biggest gas storage units in the region
where international pipelines converge, which helps prevent
seasonal shortages in surrounding countries.
It has held power capacity ready for Germany over the past
three winters to cushion systems there after Germany hastily
closed 40 percent of its nuclear capacity in 2011 in response to
the Fukushima disaster.
