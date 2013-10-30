VIENNA Oct 30 Erste Group Bank
confirmed its full-year outlook for lower profit and risk
provisions on Wednesday, saying it still expected central and
eastern European economies to improve.
The bank, a leading lender in the region, reported a 3
percent increase in third-quarter net profit after minorities to
129 million euros ($178 million), missing the average estimate
of 148 million euros in a Reuters poll.
Risk provisions were flat at 428 million euros, and Erste
reiterated it expected these to fall by 10-15 percent over the
full year, mainly due to an improvement in Romania.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Cowell)