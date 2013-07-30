VIENNA, July 30 Austria's Erste Bank is unlikely to seek any acquisitions in Poland in the short-term given current high valuations and general uncertainty in the sector ahead of a review by the European Central Bank next year.

"The valuation of the Polish banks still seems to be a very full one compared to the valuation of other European banks, so I don't think the timing is very opportune," Chief Executive Andreas Treichl told a conference call with analysts after the bank reported second-quarter results.

"There will be a lot of movement in the European banking system after the asset review, so it's very likely that until that's over we're not going to do anything." (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Patrick Graham)