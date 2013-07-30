VIENNA, July 30 Austria's Erste Bank
is unlikely to seek any acquisitions in Poland in the short-term
given current high valuations and general uncertainty in the
sector ahead of a review by the European Central Bank next year.
"The valuation of the Polish banks still seems to be a very
full one compared to the valuation of other European banks, so I
don't think the timing is very opportune," Chief Executive
Andreas Treichl told a conference call with analysts after the
bank reported second-quarter results.
"There will be a lot of movement in the European banking
system after the asset review, so it's very likely that until
that's over we're not going to do anything."
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Patrick Graham)