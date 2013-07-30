VIENNA, July 30 Austria's Erste Group Bank
does not expect to make a profit in Hungary next year
despite what it sees as a more conciliatory tone from the
government there, it said on Tuesday.
Bank taxes and compulsory subsidies of foreign-exchange
loans introduced by Hungary since 2010 have cost leading lenders
in the country, including Erste Bank, billions of euros, and the
government is now considering new mortgage-relief measures.
"I don't believe we will have a positive result in Hungary
next year," Erste Chief Executive Andreas Treichl told a news
conference. "If it would happen, I would be surprised and happy
but currently that's not in our planning."
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Patrick Graham)