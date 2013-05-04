VIENNA May 4 Nationalised Austrian bank Hypo
Alpe Adria has failed to justify the state aid it has
received and may have to pay it back if it does not improve on
its latest restructuring plan, according to a letter from
Europe's competition chief.
Hypo Group Alpe Adria (HGAA) has received 1.5 billion euros
($2.0 billion) in repeated injections of government aid since
its 2009 nationalisation and is expecting another 700 million
euros soon. It has put all its operating units up for sale.
The bank, which was pushed to the brink of insolvency by a
decade of expansion into the Balkans, hopes to sell its Austrian
unit this year as a first step, but has said the sale of units
in Italy and southeastern Europe will be slower.
Hypo has pleaded for more time for its revamp, which it says
has been slowed down by tough markets that make it impossible to
fetch decent prices for the sale of units, and Austria and the
EU are now in last-ditch talks over a timetable.
The letter from European Union Competition Commissioner
Joaquin Almunia, published by Austria's profil magazine on
Saturday and also seen by Reuters, says the bank is not meeting
Austrian commitments that allowed the EU to approve the aid.
"The bank has, due to fundamental deficiencies in credit and
risk management, been continuing in the last years to engage in
risky business at unprofitable terms," Almunia wrote in the
March 14 letter to Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter.
"I have to inform you that it is not possible for me to
propose to the College of Commissioners a positive decision for
HGAA based on the provided plan," he wrote, adding Hypo could
have to pay back the aid.
"The only alternative to a negative decision with recovery
is a true liquidation scenario, where the operational parts of
the bank are sold within a short timeframe, i.e. by the end of
2013, or put into run-down if the sales are not achieved."
The Austrian Finance Ministry and Hypo did not immediately
respond to requests for comment on the letter.
Fekter has rejected the idea of creating a "bad bank" to
handle toxic bank assets along the German model, but Chancellor
Werner Faymann said last week Austria was seriously considering
such a move.
Hypo has said emergency asset sales could trigger a need for
more state aid, and a quick shutdown could saddle taxpayers with
losses of 5 to 6 billion euros.
($1 = 0.7624 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by James Jukwey)