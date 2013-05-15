VIENNA May 15 Austria's banks are giving a
thumbs down to supporting the creation of a "bad bank" for Hypo
Alpe Adria to relieve pressure on state finances from
the nationalised lender.
Hypo Alpe Adria, rescued from collapse by the state in 2009,
has already swallowed more than 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion)
in government aid.
Reuters reported last week that Austria might adopt a "bad
bank" model used in Ireland to help reorganise Hypo Alpe Adria
before an end-May deadline from the European Commission for a
new revamp plan.
But such a plan would need backing from private investors,
most likely the country's banking sector, which is already
paying a levy that was increased last year to help finance the
rescue of another troubled bank, Volksbanken AG.
"I decidedly rule out a commitment on our part," Unicredit
Bank Austria Chief Executive Willibald Cernko said
when asked by Reuters on Wednesday about investing in a bad bank
to take over assets from Hypo and make its banking units more
attractive to buyers.
Martin Gruell, finance chief at Raiffeisen Bank
International, took a similar stance in an interview
this week with the Wirtschaftsblatt paper.
"We will not let ourselves be put under pressure by
politicians," he said.
Erste Group Bank and BAWAG PSK said
they had not been approached so could not comment on the idea.
Brussels and Vienna are at loggerheads over the pace of
overhauling Hypo, with the Commission keen for its operating
assets to be sold by the end of the year while Austria is
fearful rushed sales could hurt state finances ahead of
elections due by late September.
Hypo Alpe Adria has said a quick sale of its businesses in
Austria, Italy and the Balkans could saddle taxpayers with
losses of between 5 billion and 6 billion euros.
The attraction of Ireland's approach is that its bad bank -
the National Asset Management Agency - has a special investment
vehicle in which three private investors held the majority, thus
allowing Ireland not to count NAMA debts as state debt.
Former Austrian central bank chief Klaus Liebscher, who is
advising the government on Hypo, said in an interview late on
Tuesday with national broadcaster ORF he favoured the creation
of a bad bank backed by private investors.
"I cannot expect that the initial reaction from banks that
are approached will be glowingly positive," he said. "If we go
this way, some persuasion will be needed."
Finance Minister Maria Fekter has in the past opposed
creating a bad bank for nationalised lenders, partly because it
could undermine plans to generate a budget surplus by 2017 and
get state debt under 60 percent of GDP by the end of the decade.
Creating a bad bank for Hypo Alpe Adria would also need
approval from BayernLB, its former owner and major
creditor.
($1 = 0.7705 euros)
