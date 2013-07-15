EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
VIENNA, July 15 Austria expects the European Commission to rule on its restructuring plan for nationalised bank Hypo Alpe Adria in the autumn, its finance minister told a newspaper.
"It has been signaled to us that Hypo will be among the autumn decisions of the Commission," Maria Fekter said in an interview with Austria's WirtschaftsBlatt published on Monday.
Austria nationalised Hypo in 2009 after the bank overstretched itself in southeastern Europe, and has pumped more than 2 billion euros ($2.61 billion) into the bank.
The European Commission, which has to approve the state aid, has criticised Austria for the pace of its restructuring of Hypo. The bank's supervisory board chief and chief executive both resigned in the last two months. ($1 = 0.7661 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Louise Heavens; Editing by Louise Heavens)
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has
LOS ANGELES/ SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 3 When Twitter goes public in coming weeks, one of the biggest winners will be a 47-year-old financier who guards his secrecy so zealously that he employs a person to take down his Wikipedia entry and scrub his picture from the Internet.