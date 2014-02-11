VIENNA Feb 11 Austria signalled on Tuesday
flexibility on exchanging cross-border bank account data with
fellow European Union members even absent a final EU accord with
Switzerland.
"As far as banking secrecy for foreigners goes, it is
important for us that there are similar accords with neighbours
like Switzerland and Liechtenstein," Finance Minister Michael
Spindelegger said after meeting Luxembourg counterpart Pierre
Gramegna.
"There is no strict conditionality regarding finished
treaties. It is important, however, that there are similar rules
in all other countries promptly," he added, according to his
spokesman.
Spindelegger said he saw movement in negotiations but added
he would await a report from the European Commission next month
to see how much progress had been made.
Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said last week his
country did not want to hold up an EU accord strengthening rules
on how cross-border savings are taxed until deals with non-EU
countries, such as Switzerland, have been reached.
Nearly all EU members already exchange information on
interest payments to EU citizens abroad. Luxembourg and Austria
have resisted revealing names of account holders, preferring
instead to have banks apply a withholding tax.
Spindelegger, leader of the conservative People's Party,
took over the finance portfolio in December, replacing Maria
Fekter. She had vowed to "fight like a lion" to defend banking
secrecy in Austria until other countries lay bare their own
offshore financial centres.
