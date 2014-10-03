VIENNA Oct 3 Austria's defence minister said on
Friday he did not rule out trying to exit a 2-billion-euro
($2.5 billion) Eurofighter jet contract should the legal
opportunity to do so arise.
In 2012, the Alpine republic ordered a review of business
deals linked to its 2003 order of 15 Eurofighter jets, aiming to
settle allegations by Austrian politicians and German
prosecutors that the deals might have served as cloaks for
bribes paid to win the contract.
Austria has said in the past it might try to cancel the
deal, or seek damages and a refund - since the Eurofighters have
already been delivered - if it found bribes were paid. The
contract has a get-out clause in case of bribery.
Defence and Sports Minister Gerald Klug was responding to a
question at a news conference where he unveiled plans to cut
annual costs in Austria's armed forces by 200 million euros due
to budgetary pressures.
Asked whether it would still be a welcome option for Austria
to exit the Eurofighter deal if legally feasible, Klug said: "If
we have the legal opportunity I will get the best possible
result for the taxpayer."
Vienna's defence ministry has been working with the
judiciary and prosecutors in the investigation into the deal,
but it is not clear when it will be completed.
Earlier this week, European military officials said a
manufacturing problem had been discovered with the fuselage of
Eurofighter combat aircraft, halting some deliveries, but that
none of the jets had been grounded.
Austria said on Wednesday that routine checks detected a
problem with a part on Eurofighter fuselages that reduces the
life of the component by two-thirds.
Klug said a team of technical experts was investigating the
issue and he expected a first interim report on Saturday.
The Eurofighter is built by BAE Systems in Britain,
by Airbus Defence & Space on behalf of Germany and
Spain, and by Italian aerospace firm Finmeccanica.
Austrian authorities said in November 2012 that they had
raided sites in Austria, Germany and Switzerland as part of
investigations into suspected bribery, money-laundering and
fraud in connection with the 2003 deal.
Austria, which describes itself as neutral, does not fight
wars but does take part in peacekeeping and humanitarian
military operations and is obliged to maintain a fleet of jets
to patrol its air space.
Klug said Austria now planned to cut back on heavy weaponry,
reduce the armed forces' workforce by about 1,400 - six percent
of the total - by 2018 and halve the number of generals as part
of a cost-cutting plan that still needs full cabinet approval.7
He said the Austrian armed forces might rent out some
facilities in Vienna to a zoo that needs space for its giraffes.
Austria wants to put together a 5 billion euro tax reform
package next year, which could promote growth in a sluggish
economy without boosting deficits and debt.
(1 US dollar = 0.7925 euro)
