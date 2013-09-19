(Adds quotes, background)
VIENNA, Sept 19 The Vienna Stock Exchange has
decided to halt trading in derivatives from March, it said on
Thursday, throwing in the towel in the face of overpowering
competition from Eurex.
It is another setback for the venerable bourse whose
shrinking volumes have pushed it into cooperation talks that
could lead to a merger with its upstart rival in Warsaw.
Options and futures on Austrian shares have been traded on
the Eurex exchange in Frankfurt since 2006, it said in a terse
statement after a supervisory board meeting.
"We have seen a steady increase in the Eurex exchange and
unfortunately a decrease at the Vienna Stock Exchange," a bourse
spokeswoman said.
"Eurex is a huge competitor in the derivatives market and we
are simply too small."
Statistics on the Vienna Exchange's website show just 13,353
derivatives contracts traded in August compared to over three
times that amount on Eurex, according to the German exchange's
website.
The Vienna exchange still trades stocks, bonds, certificates
and funds.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Keiron Henderson and
Elaine Hardcastle)