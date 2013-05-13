VIENNA May 13 A new Austrian share index made its debut on Monday, focusing on the country's export-oriented companies to the exclusion of the central and eastern European banking groups that dominate the Vienna bourse.

The ATX Global Players index, with a market capitalisation of 7.5 billion euros ($9.7 billion), comprises all the stocks listed in the Vienna Stock Exchange's main market segment that make at least 20 percent of their sales outside Europe.

Austria has long felt that investors still see its bourse as a proxy investment in the central and eastern Europe (CEE) region, especially through its banking groups.

The new index includes steelmaker Voestalpine, engineering group Andritz, oilfield equipment maker Schoeller-Bleckmann, fibres maker Lenzing and fireproof materials maker RHI.

Trading volumes on the Vienna exchange's top ATX index , almost half of which is made up of former state monopolies and another quarter by the financial sector, have dropped to about a fifth of their 2007 levels.

The bourse last month began talking to the Warsaw Stock Exchange, which has usurped its former position in the region, about cooperation or a possible merger. ($1 = 0.7709 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)