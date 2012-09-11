VIENNA, Sept 11 Austrian Chancellor Werner
Faymann said he expects to be cleared in an investigation into
his role in advertising campaigns by state agencies he
supervised as infrastructure minister.
Prosecutors have been examining whether Faymann and a top
aide leaned on the OBB state railways and Asfinag motorway
agency to place flattering ads with friendly papers during his
tenure as minister before he became chancellor in 2008.
Both Social Democrats had repeatedly denied any wrongdoing
in the case, which the opposition Freedom Party had asked
prosecutors to investigate and has made headlines in Austria.
Deputy Chancellor Michael Spindelegger of the conservative
People's Party - which has been grappling with its own
corruption scandals - has said Faymann would have to step down
if indicted.
Asked about the case by ORF TV on Monday night, Faymann
said: "There is no indictment and in the last conversation
(authorities) said there is no indication for an indictment, so
we don't need to discuss this hypothetical question."
He said he was prepared to appear before a parliamentary
investigative panel looking into a wave of graft scandals if
called to testify about the case. The issue of whether to summon
Faymann has provoked heated political wrangling.
A spokesman for the Chief Prosecutors Office said the case
was still under investigation by Vienna prosecutors. They will
review the file when it is finished and then pass it on to the
Justice Ministry for a final decision on whether to pursue or
drop the case, he said.
Prosecutors had said in April they were seeking expert
advice on the value of two dozen ads taken out by state railways
with the Krone tabloid before deciding how to proceed.
A series of high-level corruption investigations led to
ethics legislation this year meant to restore crumbling trust in
Austrian public officials before elections in 2013.