VIENNA Nov 6 Austrian authorities have dropped
an investigation into Chancellor Werner Faymann over his role in
advertising campaigns by state agencies that he had supervised
as infrastructure minister, Vienna prosecutors said on Tuesday.
Prosecutors had been looking into whether Faymann and a top
aide, Josef Ostermayer, had swayed the OeBB state railways and
Asfinag motorway agency to place ads promoting him in papers
during his tenure as minister before he became chancellor.
Both Social Democrats had repeatedly denied any wrongdoing
in the case, which the opposition Freedom Party had asked
prosecutors to investigate.
