* Bad bank for nationalised lenders bad idea-Fekter in
Kurier
* Format Magazine reports state-owned banks may need more
capial
VIENNA, July 19 Austrian Finance Minister Maria
Fekter rejected the idea of creating a giant "bad bank" to
handle toxic assets of lenders that the country has completely
or partly nationalised.
"That is not a good idea at all," she told the Kurier paper
in an interview published on its website on Thursday.
"Such a mega bad bank would have fatal consequences for the
republic and in my view would be the worst-case scenario for
taxpayers in the direction of a new austerity package."
Her comments came as Format magazine reported separately
that state-owned banks may need more capital, a key point for
ratings agencies when judging Austria's creditworthiness.
Standard & Poor's stripped Austria of its coveted AAA in
January and Moody's warned a month later it might follow suit.
Austria nationalised troubled lenders Hypo Alpe Adria and
Kommunalkredit as the 2008/2009 economic crisis raged and this
year took a 43 percent stake in Volksbanken AG.
Taking on their debts would drive Austria's debt higher and
could boost its budget deficit as well, Fekter said, adding she
had told the banks' managers she would not pay such a high price
just to get them off the hook.
Citing confidential reports from lenders and the central
bank to the Vienna government and restructuring plans filed with
the European Commission, Format said in a separate report that
Hypo Alpe Adria could need another 2 billion euros ($2.5
billion) from the state or even 5 billion in a worst-case
scenario.
Austria took control of Hypo in 2009 to avoid a collapse
that could have shaken central and eastern Europe. The central
bank and markets watchdog FMA have told Hypo to raise around 1.5
billion in capital by the year's end to absorb potential shocks.
Hypo, which aims to shrink back to health by revamping
itself and selling assets, declined to comment on what it termed
speculation. The Finance Ministry also had no comment.
Format said KA Finanz, the internal bad bank spun off from
Kommunalkredit, was seeking an extra half billion euros from the
state to cover exposure to highly indebted euro zone countries.
Format cited Hannes Androsch, head of the Fimbag agency that
oversees state support to troubled banks, as saying the three
banks had a combined 30-35 billion euros in "problematic assets"
that would not all go bad.
"But having none of this go sour is also an illusion," the
report said.