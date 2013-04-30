VIENNA, April 30 Austria has made some progress
in talks with the European Commission over state aid to
nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria, but the bank
needs to speed up its privatisation efforts, Finance Minister
Maria Fekter said on Tuesday.
European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia warned
last month that the bank, rescued by the Austrian state in 2009
after coming close to collapse, now faced closure for failing to
make a convincing case for restructuring.
Hypo is selling off units in Austria, Italy and southeastern
Europe and has pleaded for more time to divest assets at
reasonable prices.
Almunia believes the scale of Hypo Alpe Adria's problems and
slow progress with the restructuring so far mean it should face
a deeper overhaul or even liquidation.
Fekter told reporters before a cabinet meeting that Vienna
was in intensive talks with the Commission.
"We have already had interim successes," she said without
elaborating, saying she wanted to coordinate first with
Chancellor Werner Faymann to strike a unified government stance.
"Next week we will determine the government position. I
assume we will move ahead in a way that protects taxpayers," she
said, adding that Hypo's efforts to sell banking units "have to
be intensified".
Faymann said after the cabinet meeting that it would help to
get "a few months" more for Hypo to divest businesses given the
difficult market environment.
He said Austria was considering seriously whether to create
a "bad bank" to handle toxic bank assets along the German model,
something Fekter had vehemently opposed.
The bank says emergency asset sales could trigger a need for
more state aid, and a quick shutdown could saddle taxpayers with
losses of 5 to 6 billion euros.
Profil magazine has cited internal documents prepared by the
central bank that say a quick shutdown could cost taxpayers up
to 16 billion euros ($21 billion) by triggering state
guarantees. The government, central bank and Hypo decline
comment on this.
Austria had to buy Hypo to avoid a collapse with regional
implications, but aid to it and other lenders in full or part
state ownership have been a drag on state finances.
Having Hypo run aground would be an unwelcome problem ahead
of national elections due by the end of September.
($1 = 0.7634 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)