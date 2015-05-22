VIENNA May 22 A group of conservative Austrian
lawmakers has broken with the party leadership over reform plans
that would give the taxman more power to snoop into the accounts
of suspected cheats, a sensitive topic in a country enamoured of
banking secrecy.
Resistance from rebel People's Party (OVP) MPs from Styria
province may complicate efforts to adopt a 5 billion euro ($5.6
billion) tax relief package that also needs the support of the
opposition Greens party because it amends the constitution.
The governing Social Democrats (SPO) and junior partner OVP
agreed in March after months of talks to cut income tax rates
for nearly all except those earning more than 1 million euros a
year as a way to boost the stalled economy.
The plan calls for raising nearly 2 billion euros in revenue
by fighting tax fraud -- in part by requiring shops to enter all
transactions into cash registers and give receipts -- and raises
VAT rates on some items.
The Styrians were upset by provisions that dilute banking
secrecy by giving more powers to tax inspectors, who could look
into bank accounts without getting court approval as now.
"This is such a sensitive intervention in everyone's basic
rights and privacy that you cannot do this without a judge's
order, in my view," MP Werner Amon told ORF radio.
"It really upsets a lot of entrepreneurs but also others
that a general suspicion within the context of a tax review can
lead to opening bank accounts."
The OVP rebels deny their revolt has anything to do with the
Styrian provincial election next weekend.
National OVP leader Reinhold Mitterlehner said the Styrians
had raised "absolutely fair and factual objections" that he was
sure could be cleared up in the legislation's final form. But
the Greens said talks with the government on the tax package
were on hold until the OVP got its act together.
Should the Greens go along, the SPO and OVP would have 123
votes in parliament, one more than needed for a two-thirds
majority required to amend the constitution. The six Styrian
rebels could thus scupper the deal.
When Austria agreed to share information with other EU
members about citizens' foreign bank accounts, politicians took
pains to assure the public that Austrians' domestic bank records
would stay safe from prying eyes. But the current crackdown on
fraud has changed the equation and sparked a popular outcry.
