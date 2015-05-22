* Conservative MPs from Styria balk at bank secrecy dilution
* Local party leader says party unity restored
* Tax-relief package at risk unless parties agree
(Recasts with comment from Styrian official)
VIENNA, May 22 A flap over reform plans that
would give the Austrian taxman more power to snoop into the
accounts of suspected cheats opened a rift among conservative
lawmakers before party discipline was restored on Friday.
The brief revolt by People's Party (OVP) MPs from Styria
province had underscored sensitivities about banking secrecy in
Austria and threatened to hold up a 5 billion euro ($5.6
billion) tax relief package due to take effect next year.
The governing Social Democrats (SPO) and junior partner OVP
agreed in March after months of talks to cut income tax rates
for nearly all except those earning more than 1 million euros a
year as a way to boost the stalled economy.
The plan calls for raising nearly 2 billion euros in revenue
by fighting tax fraud -- in part by requiring shops to enter all
transactions into cash registers and give receipts -- and raises
VAT rates on some items.
The Styrians were upset over provisions that dilute banking
secrecy by giving more powers to tax inspectors, who could look
into bank accounts without getting court approval as now.
"This is such a sensitive intervention in everyone's basic
rights and privacy that you cannot do this without a judge's
order, in my view," MP Werner Amon told ORF radio.
But Styrian OVP party chief Hermann Schuetzenhoefer later
rowed back, saying the matter could get ironed out in the final
version of the legislation. "Styrian deputies will all vote in
favour," he told Austrian state broadcaster ORF.
National OVP leader Reinhold Mitterlehner said the Styrians
had raised "absolutely fair and factual objections" that could
be cleared up before a vote in parliament, where a two-thirds
majority is needed because the law amends the constitution.
The government coalition is relying on the opposition
Greens party to get the votes it needs. The Greens had said
talks on the package were on hold until the OVP closed ranks.
Should the Greens go along, the SPO and OVP would have 123
votes in parliament, one more than needed.
When Austria agreed to share information with other EU
members about citizens' foreign bank accounts, politicians took
pains to assure the public that Austrians' domestic bank records
would stay safe from prying eyes. But the current crackdown on
fraud has changed the equation and sparked a popular outcry.
($1 = 0.8957 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Heinrich)