* Salzburg official accused of secret financial trading
* Sacked finance manager says bosses knew of all her deals
* Experts investigating province's finances
* Auditors cite opaque accounts, lax controls
By Michael Shields
SALZBURG, Austria, Jan 25 An Austrian provincial
official accused of secret financial dealings more typical of
hedge funds went public on Friday, saying her bosses knew all
about the speculative investments and exotic currency trades.
Monika Rathgeber, who until Friday had been known to
Austrians only as "Monika R", fought back for the first time in
a scandal which has exposed lax supervision of opaque provincial
finances, brought on early regional elections and triggered a
drive to amend the constitution.
Rathgeber portrayed herself as a civil servant who had
worked loyally for over two decades for Salzburg, a province
better known for its Alpine scenery and baroque capital.
"In all those years of work the good of the province was the
most important thing for me," she told reporters, adding that
she was devastated by the accusations and wanted her job back.
"I cannot simply let these things go unchallenged," she
said. Dressed in a leather jacket, print scarf, red top, black
trousers and high-heel boots, the 41-year-old remained mostly
calm although her voice quavered at times.
Described by one acquaintance as a "grey mouse", Rathgeber
is a farmer's daughter who worked her way up to become budget
and finance manager for Salzburg province.
Rathgeber's employers sacked her late last year and accused
her of covertly borrowing 1.8 billion euros ($2.4 billion) over
the last decade to run a shadow financial portfolio.
Austria's white-collar crimes unit said it is investigating
Rathgeber, her suspended supervisor Eduard Paulus, and a
colleague on suspicion of breach of trust. Rathgeber and the
colleague also face an abuse of office inquiry.
Paulus has denied wrongdoing and said he will appeal against
his suspension. Salzburg's Finance Director David Brenner
resigned this week to take political responsibility, saying the
province should not have been involved in this kind of business
and controls had failed over a decade.
For Austrians, the case has raised the question: if this
could happen in sedate Salzburg, why not elsewhere?
"There is a systemic issue," said Professor Stefan Pichler
at Vienna University of Economics and Business Administration,
calling the case "predictable", given state accounting systems
that date from the era of Empress Maria-Theresia 250 years ago.
Provincial authorities have accused Rathgeber, whose last
name loosely translates as "adviser", of duping officials and
auditors by forging signatures and falsifying documents.
Until Friday, Rathgeber's face had been pixellated in photos
to hide her identity. But she waived her confidentiality to
dispute her employers' account. Smiling uneasily, she insisted
her supervisors knew of all her activities and accused them of
making her the scapegoat when the extent of the province's
ambitious financial management came under scrutiny.
"SIGNIFICANT RISKS"
The case blew up in December when Brenner announced
Rathgeber had acknowledged running up a 340 million euro book
loss on years of derivatives trades.
The news shocked the country, led provincial elections to be
brought forward to May, and set off a frantic search by outside
experts for the extent of taxpayers' exposure.
A preliminary report the province released last week
concluded that its financial assets exceeded its liabilities by
74 million euros at the end of 2012, although it would take
months if not years to unwind the complex deals at uncertain
final cost.
Holdings included 531 million euros in foreign-currency debt
denominated in Turkish lira, Russian roubles, Brazilian reais
and Indonesian rupiah; 837,000 euros in Greek state bonds, and a
host of complex structured financial products.
"This was an ambitious portfolio with significant risks,"
said Willi Hemetsberger, a veteran Vienna banker who runs Ithuba
Capital. He was brought in with PricewaterhouseCoopers to sort
out the mess in Salzburg.
More than half of the securities were linked to other
currencies or had payoffs that depended on moves in yields on
different maturities of debt, he said. Many were highly
structured private placements that were so complicated that the
experts had to value them via computer models rather than actual
market prices.
NO LAMBORGHINI
Even before the news broke, Salzburg's active dealing in
complex financial products had been the talk of European trading
desks, bankers told Reuters.
One banker who asked not to be named said colleagues in
Germany and Britain used to compare notes about the rich
pickings to be had from selling products to Rathgeber.
"You would meet people who say 'We are earning our annual
budget with Salzburg'," he recalled, expressing surprise at how
the province best known as home of the "Sound of Music" musical
would trade in such exotic investments.
A foreign exchange broker who said he had dealt with the
state recalled Rathgeber doing trades in exotic currency pairs
such as Norwegian crowns and South African rand.
"We were relatively relaxed because we thought we would
always get the money," he said, noting deals were always well
documented. Confirmation of trades went to her email address.
He described her as a low-key person whose desk was always
piled high with paperwork. "She was not one to show off Gucci
shoes, drive a Lamborghini or take fancy holidays," he said.
One source close to the matter said her portfolio was based
on two basic bets: that interest rates would fall, which they
did, and that emerging markets would outperform, which they did.
"This is not a portfolio that is entirely stupid, it is just
not appropriate for the province of Salzburg," he said.
Austrian Finance Minister Maria Fekter and the Financial
Markets Authority have said there is no systemic risk from local
finances. But she has agreed with state officials that Austria
should amend its constitution to rule out high-risk public
investing. Details are to be worked out by mid-year.
TIME BOMBS
Bernhard Felderer, head of Austria's state debt watchdog
agency, said the Salzburg case arose from a culture that has
encouraged state and local agencies to try to maximise revenue
by using innovative trading practices.
"Fifteen or 20 years ago these deals were the domain of
hedge funds. Hardly anyone else would do them. But around the
year 2000 municipalities and provinces began to speculate, with
the view that they could make money in the long term. They
forgot that more yield also means more risk," he told Reuters.
In Salzburg's case, he said: "The controls failed."
Nevertheless, there had been warning signs. The Austrian
Court of Audit (ACA) issued a report in 2009 that found the
provinces of Burgenland, Carinthia and Salzburg had been
conducting derivatives trades without proper knowledge of the
overall risk they posed.
Salzburg's had "value at risk" from derivatives worth 41
percent of its financial debt, the highest in Austria and eight
times the level at the federal government, it found.
Events have since shown the Salzburg data were incomplete
and wrong, the ACA said when starting a new review of the
province's finances that is supposed to end in March.
It has levelled special criticism at the fact that
governments' accounts do not need to detail derivatives or
require reserves for potential losses.
"Time bombs worth billions could be ticking in the current
bookkeeping of provinces and municipalities because neither
derivatives nor leasing deals are visible," ACA head Josef Moser
told a magazine last month.