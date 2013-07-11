VIENNA, July 11 The burden on Austrian taxpayers
for supporting nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria
may hit hard only next year, complicating efforts to cut state
debt and deficits, the head of Austria's debt watchdog panel
said on Thursday.
The European Commission is reviewing the latest
restructuring plan for Hypo, which Austria took over in 2009,
and is likely to impose conditions for allowing state aid that
could cost Austria billions more euros in bailout support.
"It is unlikely that we have to shoulder the entire load in
2013. Most or perhaps all ... is likely to play out only in
2014," said Bernhard Felderer, head of the state debt commission
that advises the government.
The 2013 budget earmarks 700 million euros ($900 million) in
aid for Hypo, which Finance Minister Maria Fekter said should
cover its capital needs when it reports first-half results.
That sum is included in her projection of a budget deficit
equal to 2.3 percent of gross domestic product this year on the
path towards a balanced budget by 2016.
"It may be that (a 2013 deficit) of less than 2 percent is
easily achieved but then 2014 will be a very difficult year,"
Felderer told reporters. "That will depend very much on what the
Commission says about Hypo Alpe Adria."
Fekter said on Wednesday that the budget consolidation path
hinged on what steps the Commission imposes. She is trying to
cushion the blow from Hypo by setting up a vehicle to wind down
non-core Hypo assets that is majority-owned by private investors
so its debts do not count as state debt.
Felderer said this kind of "bad bank" - if approved by the
Commission - would likely boost state debt and deficits, but he
gave no concrete numbers for this.
($1 = 0.7778 euros)
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields;
Editing by Hugh Lawson)