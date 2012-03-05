VIENNA, March 5 Austria expects to gain
900 million euros ($1.19 billion) in revenue this year by
letting people pay advance tax at reduced rates on pensions that
will then be partially freed from income tax once the people
retire, the finance ministry said.
The revenue will help cover the costs of rescuing struggling
lender Oesterreichische Volksbanken, which the
government had said would cost it more than 1 billion euros in
writedowns, fresh equity and guarantees.
The government also intends to raise by raise by a quarter
until 2017 the special levy on banks it imposed last year.
($1 = 0.7573 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Shields)