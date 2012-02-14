* Cut to negative underestimates savings drive - govt
VIENNA, Feb 14 Austria took issue on
Tuesday with Moody's warning it may strip the country of its top
debt rating, saying the agency had not given proper credit to
Vienna's campaign to balance its budget and cut debt.
Moody's said on Monday it may cut the triple-A ratings of
France, Britain and Austria and it downgraded six other European
nations including Italy, Spain and Portugal, citing growing
risks from Europe's debt crisis.
Finance Minister Maria Fekter said Moody's had not had time
to gauge the full impact of Austria's plan to balance the budget
by 2016 via spending curbs and tax hikes. The plan sees state
debt falling from 2013.
"Moody's wrapped up its European evaluation last Friday. We
presented our consolidation package to the public only on Friday
evening, so our commitment to push back debt had not flowed in
(to the evaluation) to the full extent," she told reporters.
After Standard & Poor's stripped Austria of its AAA last
month, she was glad Moody's had kept its top rating, but added:
"It is painful that Moody's assigned a negative outlook for
this whole region because of the instability in the euro zone or
central and eastern Europe. These are things that we cannot
shoulder alone."
She played down Moody's concerns about the Austrian banking
sector's relatively large share of the economy and exposure to
the volatile economies of emerging Europe.
"We will look at how the situation develops, especially in
Hungary, Italy, Slovakia, Slovenia. At the moment no bank has
asked me (for more state aid) but we also will look at the
overall situation of banks, that they stand on healthy legs.
"The recapitalisation to 9 percent in all banks has taken
place and that went well," she added, referring to the European
Banking Authority's target for major banks' core capital ratios
by mid-2012.
STEPS TAKEN
Erste Group Bank, Raiffeisen Bank International
and UniCredit's Bank Austria unit are the
leading lenders in emerging Europe.
Austria in November abruptly laid out new guidelines for
those three banks that cap new lending in the region to 110
percent of what banks can arrange in local refinancing. Banks
need an extra capital buffer by 2016 and must meet Basel III
capital rules six years ahead of schedule.
Austrian regulators have often said the domestic financial
sector should strengthen balance sheets, noting they are less
well capitalised than international peers.
In a radio interview, Austrian National Bank Governor Ewald
Nowotny said the country's fiscal consolidation programme marked
an "important contribution" towards restoring market confidence.
"You have to see of course that this Moody's report does not
just refer to Austria, it refers to a significant part to
overall developments in Europe. That means the savings package
is just part of the overall perspective but it shows it was
important to conclude this package," he said.
Nowotny, also a European Central Bank policymaker, played
down the risks from Austrian banks' exposure to emerging Europe.
"Of course risks are associated with this (but) I don't
think anything arises from the aspect of this engagement in
central and eastern Europe," he said.
