VIENNA Feb 14 Austria's programme to balance its budget by 2016 marks an "important contribution" towards restoring market confidence, central bank Governor Ewald Nowotny said after Moody's cut its outlook on the country to negative.

"You have to see of course that this Moody's report does not just refer to Austria, it refers to a significant part to overall developments in Europe. That means the savings package is just part of the overall perspective but it shows it was important to conclude this package," he said in a radio interview on Tuesday.

He played down the risks cited by Moody's from Austrian banks' exposure to emerging Europe, where they are the leading lenders.

"It is certainly the case that we in Austria have a banking landscape that has very heavily engaged in central and eastern Europe and this is and was a success story. Of course risks are associated with this (but) I don't think anything arises from the aspect of this engagement in central and eastern Europe." (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Kim Coghill)