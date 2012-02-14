VIENNA Feb 14 Austria's programme to
balance its budget by 2016 marks an "important contribution"
towards restoring market confidence, central bank Governor Ewald
Nowotny said after Moody's cut its outlook on the country to
negative.
"You have to see of course that this Moody's report does not
just refer to Austria, it refers to a significant part to
overall developments in Europe. That means the savings package
is just part of the overall perspective but it shows it was
important to conclude this package," he said in a radio
interview on Tuesday.
He played down the risks cited by Moody's from Austrian
banks' exposure to emerging Europe, where they are the leading
lenders.
"It is certainly the case that we in Austria have a banking
landscape that has very heavily engaged in central and eastern
Europe and this is and was a success story. Of course risks are
associated with this (but) I don't think anything arises from
the aspect of this engagement in central and eastern Europe."
