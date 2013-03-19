VIENNA, March 19 The Austrian province of Salzburg is seeking outside lawyers to help it press banks for compensation over a string of high-risk financial deals with the state, it said on Tuesday.

At issue is whether dozens of counterparty banks in Austria and abroad exercised proper diligence and warned of the risks of the products they sold Salzburg, a spokesman for state finance director Georg Maltschnig said.

Salzburg last year accused budget director Monika Rathgeber of covertly borrowing 1.8 billion euros ($2.3 billion) over a decade to build up a portfolio of exotic financial instruments that officials feared could lose hundreds of millions of euros.

She has been sacked but is trying to get her job back and has rejected the allegations, saying her supervisors were aware of all the trades she made.

But furore over the case exposed lax supervision of opaque provincial finances, brought on early regional elections and triggered a drive to amend the constitution.

The regional government has asked 11 law firms in Austria and Germany with expertise in law governing capital markets and banks to bid for several contracts.

"We are still far removed from lawsuits. It is a question of determining which banks we can make claims against," the spokesman said.

His comments came on the same day that three Deutsche Bank executives were called to appear before a parliamentary investigative panel to discuss the German bank's business ties with Salzburg.

Deutsche Bank said its transactions with Salzburg conformed with the law and bank rules.

The latest snapshot of the controversial package of trades showed the provincial financial portfolio had a surplus of 64.3 million euros as of March 14, a 29 million euro improvement from a month earlier thanks to market developments and asset sales. ($1 = 0.7717 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by James Jukwey)