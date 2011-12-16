BRIEF-Bonava wins land allocation competition in Uppsala
* WILL GAIN ACCESS TO LAND IN 2019 AND IS PLANNING TO START SELLING FIRST APARTMENTS LATER THAT YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
VIENNA Dec 16 Credit risks for Austria's banking sector are rising as the economy slows, the Austrian National Bank said on Friday, reiterating that lenders needed to strengthen their balance sheets.
"The consolidated core capital ratio of Austrian banks was 10.3 percent at the middle of 2011. But the (central bank) still sees an increased need for equity capital as international comparisons still show Austrian institutes have a below-average capitalisation," it said in its semi-annual financial market stability report.
(Reporting by Michael Shields)
* WILL GAIN ACCESS TO LAND IN 2019 AND IS PLANNING TO START SELLING FIRST APARTMENTS LATER THAT YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
NAIROBI, June 13 Kenya's Centum Investment Co PLC posted an 18 percent plunge in full-year pretax profit to 8.9 billion shillings ($86.24 million), due to lower realised gains on investments and poor performance in its financial services, it said on Tuesday. ($1 = 103.2000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)