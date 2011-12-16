VIENNA Dec 16 Credit risks for Austria's banking sector are rising as the economy slows, the Austrian National Bank said on Friday, reiterating that lenders needed to strengthen their balance sheets.

"The consolidated core capital ratio of Austrian banks was 10.3 percent at the middle of 2011. But the (central bank) still sees an increased need for equity capital as international comparisons still show Austrian institutes have a below-average capitalisation," it said in its semi-annual financial market stability report.

(Reporting by Michael Shields)