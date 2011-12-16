* Profitability of emerging Europe units rises

* Banks still undercapitalised by international comparison

* Banks' refinancing need at 25 billion euros next year (Adds comments from news conference)

VIENNA, Dec 16 Credit risks for Austria's banking sector are rising as the economy slows, the Austrian National Bank said on Friday, reiterating that lenders needed to strengthen their balance sheets.

"The consolidated core capital ratio of Austrian banks was 10.3 percent at the middle of 2011. But the (central bank) still sees a need for banks to improve their capital situation as their average capital ratios are lower than those of their international peers," it said.

Data in its semi-annual financial market stability report showed the top six Austrian banks had a consolidated tier one capital ratio of 9.8 percent versus 11.8 percent for their European peer group.

Austrian banks' units in central, eastern an southeastern Europe (CESEE) had a 13.3 percent ratio, showing they were well capitalised.

Profitability at the CESEE units rose in the first half despite higher writeoff ratios, it noted, although bank taxes in the region, Hungary's move to let borrowers repay foreign-currency loans at below-market rates, and an economic downturn should weigh on profitability in the short to medium term.

The non-performing loan (NPL) ratio in the region rose to 14.1 percent.

National Bank Executive Director Andreas Ittner declined to speculate on whether NPL rates would keep rising in the region.

"What I can say is that the rise has slowed of late," he said.

Central bank officials said Austrian banks had a refinancing need of around 25 billion euros ($32.5 billion) next year, which Ittner said they should have no problem mastering.

But he added: "If markets are not open at all it will be a stronger challenge for Austrian banks as well."

Austria is preparing to tweak legislation to make the issue of covered bonds easier, he said. ($1 = 0.7694 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by Mark Potter)