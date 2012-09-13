VIENNA, Sept 13 Austrian lenders Raiffeisen Bank International and Bank Austria are among the biggest creditors to ailing gas trader CE Gas Marketing & Trading, Austrian newspaper Der Standard reported on Thursday.

It put RBI's exposure at 43 million euros ($55.5 million) and UniCredit unit Bank Austria's at 26 million, out of 124 million in creditor claims against the Vienna-based company.

RBI was not immediately available for comment, while Bank Austria declined comment.

CE Gas's previous owners, Vienna Capital Partners Group, sold CE Gas to Germany's Artemis SE in June, VCP said at the time, noting "dramatic economic developments in Italy" had created a liquidity shortage at CE Gas that forced it to seek protection from creditors.

