Oscar accountants get reprieve after best picture blunder
LOS ANGELES, March 29 The accountancy firm behind the biggest blunder in Oscar history is staying in the picture.
VIENNA, Sept 10 Forecasts for growth in Austrian gross domestic product: SOURCE DATE 2012E 2013E 2014E 2015E IMF Sep '13 +0.9 +0.4 +1.6 OeNB* Aug '13 +0.8 +0.5 +1.5 +1.8 IHS (1) Jul '13 +0.8 +0.6 +1.8 +2.2 Wifo (1) Jun '13 +0.8 +0.4 +1.6 OECD May '13 +0.8 +0.5 +1.7 EU May '13 +0.8 +0.6 +1.8 * Austrian National Bank (1) Economic institutes that advise the government on budget planning (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by John Stonestreet)
LOS ANGELES, March 29 The accountancy firm behind the biggest blunder in Oscar history is staying in the picture.
* Synovus in talks to buy Cabela's financial unit - CNBC, citing report
March 29 You probably already knew that hedge fund names are intended to impress, or even better to confuse just enough to make you stop asking questions, but most of all to inspire confidence.