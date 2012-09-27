(Corrects paragraph 6 to say .. General Court .., not.. Court of Justice)

VIENNA, Sept 27 Austria has sued the European Commission over a report that it fears could expose it to a claim of 2.64 billion euros ($3.4 billion) from German landesbank BayernLB against Austria's struggling nationalised lender Hypo Group Alpe Adria.

BayernLB bought Hypo from the Austrian province of Carinthia and a group of private investors in 2007 - a purchase it later claimed it was duped into making. Austria in 2009 nationalised Hypo, after BayernLB had sunk billions into the lender.

At the time of the nationalisation, BayernLB pledged to keep 2.64 billion euros in liquidity with Hypo, as the withdrawal of the money would have undermined the ailing bank.

The question now is whether the money has to be repaid if Hypo remains state-owned and no "bad bank" is created to hold its bad debts.

Austria is objecting in its lawsuit, seen by Reuters, to the characterisation by the Commission - in its report in July approving state aid for BayernLB - that an Austrian guarantee of the 2.64 billion euros is a subsidy, which could open the way for a claim by BayernLB.

The suit filed this week with the EU General Court in Luxembourg opens another legal front in squabbling over remaining financial liabilities from the deal, which has cost Austrian taxpayers millions and saddled them with extra risks.

BayernLB ended up taking a 3.7 billion euro hit on the acquisition.

The legal fight is over whether a guarantee actually applies and if the Bavarians can enforce a claim to the money at a time Hypo is scrambling to boost its capital.

Austria's financial regulator this month told Hypo to raise even more capital as a buffer against recession and jittery markets, risking a row with a government reluctant to dole out more aid to banks.

Spokesmen for the Austrian chancellor's office and finance ministry were not immdiately available to comment on the suit. A Hypo spokesman said only that the bank shared the government's legal opinion and supported the legal procedure.

Austria took over Hypo in 2009 to avoid a collapse that would have sent shockwaves through central and eastern Europe. The bank is trying to shrink itself back to health and sell off units in Austria, Italy and southeastern Europe, a tough task in the current economic climate.

The bank has been told by supervisors to raise 2.19 billion euros in extra capital by March 31, 2013. It is trying to negotiate a lower amount or extend the deadline.

($1 = 0.7788 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)