VIENNA, Oct 15 Austria's weakened political
heavyweights began talks on Tuesday towards forming an effective
new government to build a united front against the revitalised
far right.
Chancellor Werner Faymann's Social Democrats (SPO) and the
conservative People's Party (OVP), the centrist pro-Europe blocs
that have dominated postwar politics and governed together since
2006, only just managed a joint majority in voting on Sept. 29.
As recently as the 1980s, the two parties got a combined 90
percent of the vote, but with the eurosceptic Freedom Party
(FPO) breathing down their necks, the establishment parties now
need to prove they can bridge policy differences and forge
cohesive plans to preserve the Alpine republic's prosperity.
The SPO has said all along it wants the OVP as its partner
for the next five-year term, while the conservatives have left
open the option of leading a centre-right government.
Such an alignment would likely require them to work with the
FPO and the eurosceptic party of Austro-Canadian car parts
billionaire Frank Stronach.
Both these parties want to break up the euro, tapping
discontent over using Austrian wealth to prop up euro zone
laggards such as Greece. The FPO also draws on anti-immigrant
and anti-Islam sentiment.
The negotiating teams of Faymann and conservative leader
Michael Spindelegger now start work on eight policy areas,
hoping to wrap up the talks by late December.
Faymann hailed what he called a constructive relationship
with Deputy Chancellor Spindelegger. "After the election is a
good chance for us to show together how it really is," he told
reporters after a meeting of the caretaker government.
"Elections are like hurricanes. They come and go. Now it is
a matter of constructive negotiations," added Interior Minister
Johanna Mikl-Leitner of the OVP, who had labelled Faymann "the
liar chancellor" during a campaign loaded with personal attacks.
CAMPAIGN PLEDGES
The Social Democrats campaigned on protecting jobs and
pensions and shoring up public finances by slapping a wealth tax
on millionaires. They want to help working people by adopting a
minimum wage and to prolong a special levy on big banks' assets.
The OVP has vowed to block new taxes, opposes a minimum wage
and wants companies to be able to ask staff to work longer hours
at busy times. The parties are split over reforming an education
system that underperforms those in other developed countries.
The eight working groups need to hammer out joint positions
and timetables for implementing policy before the parties can
agree to form a new government.
That means the 2014 budget is on hold for now, as is a plan
on how to restructure ailing nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria
, whose need for more state aid threatens to blow a
hole in the country's finances.
Spindelegger played down the fact that outspoken Finance
Minister Maria Fekter was not heading the OVP negotiating team
on public finances, which fuelled speculation she would not keep
her post in a new government.
"You cannot infer anything from this," he said. Fekter took
no questions from reporters as she entered the cabinet meeting.
Analysts expect the two big parties to join forces again,
but Wolfgang Fellner, publisher of the Oesterreich tabloid,
commented that a centre-right coalition of the OVP, FPO and new
liberal party Neos was not as far fetched as some might think.
The Neos say they would not join a coalition that includes
the FPO given huge differences over Europe and foreigners, but
Fellner wrote "the Neos' 'no' ... will probably last seconds as
soon as they are invited to help govern".
