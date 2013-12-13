VIENNA Dec 13 Austria's mainstream pro-European
parties, in power since 2006, have agreed to extend their
coalition government for a second five-year term.
The centre-left Social Democrats (SPO) and their junior
partners, the conservative People's Party (OVP), hammered out
joint policy positions during eight weeks of talks that sought
common ground between the SPO's push for a strong social safety
net and the OVP's focus on shoring up state finances.
Here are highlights of the 124-page policy roadmap:
FINANCES
The structural budget deficit is to be eliminated by 2016.
The average actual retirement age is to rise to 60.1 by 2018
from 58.4 now; steps will be taken to get back on track should
developments deviate significantly from the plan.
EUROPE
Austria wants a convention to review EU treaties; it wants
to push forward economic and monetary union with the goal of
securing growth and jobs but insists of preserving Austria's
fiscal sovereignty.
"The stability of the euro zone and euro currency are of
central importance to Austria," the policy statement said.
Austria recognises the importance of the ESM euro zone bailout
fund and will show solidarity with countries that need temporary
support.
TAXES
The bank levy Austria imposed on big lenders in 2011 is
maintained but the 25 percent surcharge introduced last year to
help fund the rescue of Volksbanken is to rise to 45 percent.
Companies can no longer deduct from tax the part of
managers' annual pay above 500,000 euros ($687,700).
Tax deductions for foreign losses are capped at 75 percent
of corporate profits in Austria.
Initial income tax rates are to be cut "in the direction of
25 percent" when budget leeway allows.
Taxes on tobacco, alcohol and cars will rise; a tax on
sparkling wines including prosecco rises 1 euro per litre.
BANKING SECRECY
Bank secrecy is to be ensured for people living in Austria.
Exchanging data with other countries is a goal as long as a
level playing field with other countries including Switzerland,
Liechtenstein, Andorra, Monaco and San Marino is ensured.
The identity of owners of trusts and other opaque investment
vehicles must be clear. Bilateral tax deals with Switzerland and
Liechtenstein are to be maintained.
Austria should soon conclude a treaty with the United States
on exchanging data under the FACTA programme.
PRIVATISATION
The OeIAG state holding company that owns stakes in
companies including OMV, Telekom Austria and
Austrian Post is to focus on developing and improving
the value of current assets. Its goals include "privatisation to
relevant sizes of stakes (blocking minorities)".
($1 = 0.7271 euros)
