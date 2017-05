VIENNA Feb 13 The Austrian National Bank (OeNB) said on Monday it expected gross domestic product to expand by 0.6 percent on a quarterly basis in the first quarter of 2017, slightly higher than its previous forecast, and by 0.5 percent in the April-June period.

The OeNB said lower investments, which had helped to power growth in 2016, were likely to be balanced out by higher exports, keeping Austria on a "stable growth path".

In November it had forecast growth in the first quarter of this year to reach 0.5 percent. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Gareth Jones)