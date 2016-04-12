(Adds meeting in London, comments by Carinthia's financial secretary, context)

VIENNA, April 12 Holders of 11 billion euros ($12.6 billion) of bonds in Austrian "bad bank" Heta want to be paid more than 90 percent of the bonds' face value in any new buyback deal, creditors said on Tuesday.

A long-running fight between bond holders - most of them German banks - and the province of Carinthia went into a new round this week after Austrian banking watchdog FMA cut the nominal value of the bulk of bonds by more than half.

FMA made use of a new European ruling that intends to share losses of a failed bank with senior creditors, making Heta a test case for attempts to finance bank rescues using creditors' money instead of contributions from taxpayers.

Bond holders including Pimco, Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank are demanding the Austrian province of Carinthia pay for their losses because it guaranteed the bonds when they were issued.

"There is no point in negotiating about anything under 90 percent. A settlement based on 90 percent would not work because you would probably not get a majority at that level," said Urs Faehndrich of the Teutonia creditor group, which says it represents claims of around 250 million euros (about $284 million) in Heta bonds.

A source close to Heta creditors confirmed that any settlement would need to be above 90 percent to get enough creditors on board.

Lawyers for both sides were meeting in London on Tuesday.

Carinthia's financial secretary Gabriele Schaunig said on Monday the lawyers would mainly discuss "technical issues", such as which procedural steps to take, which claims to address and whether to exclude certain issues from court.

The source close to Heta creditors said both sides would also discuss how much they think the province could contribute to a new deal.

Should Carinthia reach a settlement with creditors the federal government would consider providing money to secure the financing, the Austrian finance minister said on Tuesday.

"If Carinthia submits a new proposal, the federal government will consider to provide financial support," Hans Joerg Schelling said in Vienna. ($1 = 0.8787 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla and Kirsti Knolle; Writing by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Susan Thomas)