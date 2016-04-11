VIENNA, April 11 An umbrella group of creditors
of Austrian "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution, which
says it represents Heta bond claims totalling around 5 billion
euros ($5.7 billion), is ready to table a proposal to find an
out-of-court settlement, it said.
"The creditors were and are still ready to reach an
acceptable solution for all involved by means of constructive
negotiations with (the) Province of Carinthia and the Republic
of Austria and to present an offer structure face-to-face," the
creditors said in a statement on Monday.
Carinthia had offered to buy back the bonds at a discount to
the face value it had guaranteed, but the offer was rejected by
creditors last month.
($1 = 0.8771 euros)
