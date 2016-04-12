VIENNA, April 12 Should Carinthia reach a deal
with creditors of "bad bank" Heta, the federal
government will consider to provide money to secure the
financing, the Austrian finance minister said on Tuesday.
"If Carinthia submits a new proposal, the federal government
will consider to provide financial support," Hans Joerg
Schelling told reporters.
Carinthia and Heta creditors had signalled readiness to
compromise in the long-running dispute about the repayment of
bonds guaranteed by the province on Monday, just one day after
Austria's banking watchdog imposed a big haircut on the
bonds.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)