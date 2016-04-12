VIENNA, April 12 Should Carinthia reach a deal with creditors of "bad bank" Heta, the federal government will consider to provide money to secure the financing, the Austrian finance minister said on Tuesday.

"If Carinthia submits a new proposal, the federal government will consider to provide financial support," Hans Joerg Schelling told reporters.

Carinthia and Heta creditors had signalled readiness to compromise in the long-running dispute about the repayment of bonds guaranteed by the province on Monday, just one day after Austria's banking watchdog imposed a big haircut on the bonds. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)