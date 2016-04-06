(Recasts, adds comment from creditors, insurers)
VIENNA, April 6 The province of Carinthia would
prefer an out-of-court settlement over outstanding bonds of
failed Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria but an
agreement would require a new offer from creditors, it said on
Wednesday.
Carinthia had offered to buy back the bonds -- now rolled
into Heta Asset Resolution, the so-called bad bank
formed after Hypo's collapse -- at a discount to the face value
it had guaranteed, but the offer was rejected by creditors last
month.
"We are all convinced that a solution outside the courts
would be best," Carinthia's financial secretary Gabriele
Schaunig said after a meeting with her counterparts from other
Austrian provinces.
She said that a letter sent by an umbrella group of Heta
creditors to the governors of the Austrian provinces had
signalled an interest in reaching a settlement.
The group, which says it controls bonds worth more than a
third of the 10.8 billion euros ($12.3 billion) concerned, has
so far insisted on full repayment.
Schaunig said that the creditors would have to make a new
offer because Carinthia had no financial means to do so.
A spokeswoman for the creditors' group said that its
position has not changed. "We have always said that we are
willing to talk," she said.
She did not say whether the creditors would make an offer
nor whether they are ready to accept less than a 100 percent
repayment.
"To find a solution we have to discuss structures and
schemes, and to do so we have to sit down at a table and talk,"
she said.
German insurers claiming 820 million euros in Heta bonds
earlier said that they are willing to discuss timings for
repayment.
GDV President Alexander Erdland said the German insurance
body had offered negotiations but had not received a response.
($1 = 0.8757 euros)
