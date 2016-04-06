VIENNA, April 6 Creditors of failed Austrian regional lender Hypo Alpe Adria seem to be increasingly interested in reaching a settlement over outstanding bonds and are expected to make a new offer, the financial secretary of the province of Carinthia said on Wednesday.

Carinthia offered to buy back bonds of Hypo - from which "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution was formed - at a discount to the face value that it guaranteed, but creditors rejected it.

After discussing a letter sent by an umbrella group of Heta creditors to the governors of the Austrian provinces, she and her provincial counterparts would expect "that the creditors will make a new offer," Gabriel Schaunig told reporters on the sidelines of the meeting. (Reporting by Francois Murphy, writing by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Jon Boyle)