VIENNA, April 15 Austria is trying to find a way around an obligation to treat all creditors of "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution equally in order to compensate the World Bank for a 100 percent bail-in of its Heta bonds, daily Der Standard said on Friday.

The World Bank holds junior Heta bonds with a face value of 150 million euros ($169 million), which Austria's Financial Market Authority, overseeing the wind-down of Heta, has cut to zero under new European bail-in rules.

The World Bank's articles of agreement, which Austria signed as a member of the institution, ban its assets from being seized by executive or legislative action.

Austria and the World Bank have held discussions on the bonds but the FMA has a duty to treat creditors equally, making compensation difficult.

Heta was formed to wind down Hypo Alpe Adria, a lender that issued bonds guaranteed by its home province, Carinthia, before it collapsed. The junior bonds represent small portion of the paper, held by institutions including Deutsche Bank.

One option available to Austria would be to compensate the World Bank indirectly, by increasing its contribution to the institution's budget for projects, newspaper Der Standard said, citing unidentified sources.

Austria's Finance Ministry was working on such a proposal, it added. Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling is attending the spring meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund in Washington.

The Austrian Finance Ministry was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.8877 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy and Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Keith Weir)