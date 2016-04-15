VIENNA, April 15 Austria is trying to find a way
around an obligation to treat all creditors of "bad bank" Heta
Asset Resolution equally in order to compensate the
World Bank for a 100 percent bail-in of its Heta bonds, daily
Der Standard said on Friday.
The World Bank holds junior Heta bonds with a face value of
150 million euros ($169 million), which Austria's Financial
Market Authority, overseeing the wind-down of Heta, has cut to
zero under new European bail-in rules.
The World Bank's articles of agreement, which Austria signed
as a member of the institution, ban its assets from being seized
by executive or legislative action.
Austria and the World Bank have held discussions on the
bonds but the FMA has a duty to treat creditors equally, making
compensation difficult.
Heta was formed to wind down Hypo Alpe Adria, a lender that
issued bonds guaranteed by its home province, Carinthia, before
it collapsed. The junior bonds represent small portion of the
paper, held by institutions including Deutsche Bank.
One option available to Austria would be to compensate the
World Bank indirectly, by increasing its contribution to the
institution's budget for projects, newspaper Der Standard said,
citing unidentified sources.
Austria's Finance Ministry was working on such a proposal,
it added. Finance Minister Hans Joerg Schelling is attending the
spring meetings of the World Bank and International Monetary
Fund in Washington.
The Austrian Finance Ministry was not immediately available
for comment.
