VIENNA, March 16 Financial services group EY defended on Monday its audit report on nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria's 2013 accounts and stressed it had warned about potential problems at the now-defunct lender.

Hypo's accounts are a huge issue after regulators had to take over the Heta "bad bank" which was winding down Hypo assets. The regulators have suspended debt payments because the state has refused to step in to cover a capital shortfall created by billions of euros in fresh writedowns.

Shock waves from the move have spread to Germany, where Duesseldorfer Hypothekenbank AG had to be rescued and other banks face big hits from their Heta exposure.

EY, formerly known as Ernst&Young, took issue with a report in Austria's Profil magazine on Monday questioning why it had signed off on Hypo's 2013 accounts despite raising questions about asset valuations on its books.

"EY performed all audits of Hypo Alpe Adria International AG with due diligence and reported extensively on the results in accordance with generally accepted auditing standards," it said in a statement on Monday.

It noted it had asserted in its audit opinion that a capital increase conducted in 2014 covered Hypo's capital needs for the normal course of business until the state established wind-down unit Heta that year, "but that significant uncertainties exist about future losses and thus in respect of the group's equity".

EY and KPMG are auditors for Heta's 2014 accounts, which have not yet been finalised.

Austria's Financial Market Authority said this month it had no indication that Heta's capital gap -- estimated at 4 billion to 7.6 billion euros -- arose from improperly valued assets.

But prosecutors are looking into Hypo's balance sheet from 2009, the year Austria nationalised the bank that hit the wall after a decade of breakneck expansion fuelled by debt guarantees from its home province of Carinthia.

Deloitte, the auditor for Hypo's 2009 balance sheet, has said it is convinced that the audit was thorough and correct. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Keith Weir)