BRIEF-Deutsche Geothermische Immobilien says its unit receives refinancing
* Its 100 pct unit, Deutsche Geothermische Immobilien P1 GmbH, has closed a refinancing contract of 5 million euros ($5.46 million) with an investor
MUNICH May 8 A Munich court ruled on Friday that Austrian "bad bank" Heta must repay loans to BayernLB , handing the German state-controlled lender a victory in its efforts to recoup 2.4 billion euros ($2.69 billion).
Presiding Judge Gesa Lutz ordered Heta, the vehicle set up to wind down the remnants of former BayernLB unit Hypo Alpe Adria, to repay loans worth more than 1 billion euros plus debt totalling more than 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.08 billion).
Heta and Austrian officials had no immediate comment.
Regulators this year took control of Heta and imposed a debt moratorium until May 2016 after an outside audit found writedown needs that blew a hole of up to 7.6 billion euros in its balance sheet. That left holders of Heta debt in limbo and facing the prospect of losses.
($1 = 0.9261 Swiss francs)
($1 = 0.8923 euros) (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Additional reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Maria Sheahan)
FRANKFURT, May 4 Germany's cartel office has decided against an in-depth investigation into the market for meter reading, it said on Thursday, paving the way for the sale of market leaders Ista and Techem.