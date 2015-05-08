MUNICH May 8 A Munich court ruled on Friday that Austrian "bad bank" Heta must repay loans to BayernLB , handing the German state-controlled lender a victory in its efforts to recoup 2.4 billion euros ($2.69 billion).

Presiding Judge Gesa Lutz ordered Heta, the vehicle set up to wind down the remnants of former BayernLB unit Hypo Alpe Adria, to repay loans worth more than 1 billion euros plus debt totalling more than 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.08 billion).

Heta and Austrian officials had no immediate comment.

Regulators this year took control of Heta and imposed a debt moratorium until May 2016 after an outside audit found writedown needs that blew a hole of up to 7.6 billion euros in its balance sheet. That left holders of Heta debt in limbo and facing the prospect of losses.

($1 = 0.9261 Swiss francs)

($1 = 0.8923 euros) (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Additional reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Maria Sheahan)