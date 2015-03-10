VIENNA, March 10 Austria's Carinthia province is
studying ways to avoid going insolvent under the weight of debt
guarantees for defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria several
times its annual budget, the region's government said on
Tuesday.
Carinthia, which is in southern Austria, has an annual
budget of 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) and would struggle to
honour nearly 11 billion euros of backing for Hypo debt that
creditors could demand.
"Now all consequences... including solutions for a worst
case of avoiding insolvency must be played through and
evaluated," the office of Carinthia's governor Peter Kaiser said
in a statement posted on its website.
Ratings agency Moody's last week downgraded the debt of
Carinthia province to Baa3 -- one notch above junk grade -- over
its exposure to "bad bank" Heta handling assets of defunct
lender Hypo Alpe Adria.
Hypo grew from a sleepy lender to a regional power but hit
trouble in 2009 after a decade of breakneck expansion, forcing
Austria to nationalise it.
Carinthia, whose main city is Klagenfurt, provided debt
guarantees for years to fuel Hypo's rapid expansion before such
backing was banned in 2004. The last guarantees expire around
2017.
Kaiser, a Social Democrat, said last week there was no
precedent for a province going bankrupt, so it was unclear what
lay ahead for a region with a population of around 500,000.
On Tuesday, Carinthia decided to ask Austria's state
financing agency OeBFA for continued help to tap capital markets
for an initial 30 million euros in April.
"It is getting increasingly difficult for the province of
Carinthia... to finance itself via the capital market," it said,
blaming the Moody's downgrade, in its request sent to Vienna.
"The provincial government approaches the Austrian
government with an urgent request to make financing via OeBFA
possible for Carinthia."
The Austrian finance ministry said that Carinthia in part
financed itself successfully through OeBFA last year, so the
latest request was not out of the ordinary. OeBFA declined to
comment on the case.
Austria's financial watchdog the FMA took control of Heta
earlier this month and halted payments on its debt after the
government refused to plug a capital hole of up to 7.6 billion
euros revealed in an audit.
($1 = 0.9286 euros)
(Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Keith Weir)