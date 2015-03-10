VIENNA, March 10 Austria's Carinthia province is studying ways to avoid going insolvent under the weight of debt guarantees for defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria several times its annual budget, the region's government said on Tuesday.

Carinthia, which is in southern Austria, has an annual budget of 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) and would struggle to honour nearly 11 billion euros of backing for Hypo debt that creditors could demand.

"Now all consequences... including solutions for a worst case of avoiding insolvency must be played through and evaluated," the office of Carinthia's governor Peter Kaiser said in a statement posted on its website.

Ratings agency Moody's last week downgraded the debt of Carinthia province to Baa3 -- one notch above junk grade -- over its exposure to "bad bank" Heta handling assets of defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria.

Hypo grew from a sleepy lender to a regional power but hit trouble in 2009 after a decade of breakneck expansion, forcing Austria to nationalise it.

Carinthia, whose main city is Klagenfurt, provided debt guarantees for years to fuel Hypo's rapid expansion before such backing was banned in 2004. The last guarantees expire around 2017.

Kaiser, a Social Democrat, said last week there was no precedent for a province going bankrupt, so it was unclear what lay ahead for a region with a population of around 500,000.

On Tuesday, Carinthia decided to ask Austria's state financing agency OeBFA for continued help to tap capital markets for an initial 30 million euros in April.

"It is getting increasingly difficult for the province of Carinthia... to finance itself via the capital market," it said, blaming the Moody's downgrade, in its request sent to Vienna.

"The provincial government approaches the Austrian government with an urgent request to make financing via OeBFA possible for Carinthia."

The Austrian finance ministry said that Carinthia in part financed itself successfully through OeBFA last year, so the latest request was not out of the ordinary. OeBFA declined to comment on the case.

Austria's financial watchdog the FMA took control of Heta earlier this month and halted payments on its debt after the government refused to plug a capital hole of up to 7.6 billion euros revealed in an audit. ($1 = 0.9286 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Keith Weir)