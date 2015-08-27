VIENNA Aug 27 Hard-pressed Austrian province Carinthia is in talks with creditors about the possibility of buying back debt guarantees it issued for defunct state lender Hypo Alpe Adria, the region's governor, Peter Kaiser, told a newspaper.

The guarantees on more than 10 billion euros ($11.3 billion)in Hypo debt now being wound down by so-called bad bank Heta Asset Management are complicating efforts to put the expensive Hypo meltdown to rest once and for all.

With an annual budget of about 2 billion euros, Carinthia has acknowledged that it cannot honour all the backing it gave Hypo debt before the bank hit the wall after a decade of breakneck expansion at home and in the Balkans.

In an interview with the Wirtschaftsblatt paper published on Thursday, Kaiser said that Carinthia had been negotiating with creditors for a month and a half on ways to approach the matter.

"One possibility would be for Carinthia to agree with creditors to pay 'X' amount to get out of the guaranteed securities," the paper quoted him as saying, with the state governor also emphasising the importance of treating all creditors equally.

His spokesman said that Kaiser was referring to buying back guarantees rather than the underlying debt.

The Financial Markets Authority watchdog took control of Heta in March and froze debt repayments while it determines the size of the capital hole. The extent of the debt haircut creditors face should be clear by early next year.

The federal government has offered to help Carinthia to work out a deal with a list of creditors that includes many German investors. ($1 = 0.8855 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by David Goodman)