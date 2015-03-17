VIENNA, March 17 The Austrian province of Carinthia is checking whether it can escape 10.2 billion euros ($10.8 billion) in debt guarantees for defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria that are still outstanding at its wind-down vehicle Heta , its governor said.

He was responding to comments from ratings agency Moody's, which said in a research note that Carinthian guarantees may fall by the wayside should Austria's Financial Market Authority (FMA), which has taken control of Heta, annul some of its debts.

"Given that the cancellation of debt instruments is a feasible option for the FMA under both the BRRD (EU directive)and its Austrian implementation, we expect investors in deficiency-guaranteed bonds in Austria to lose the protection of those guarantees because of the 'accessory' nature of deficiency guarantees," Moody's said.

"This principle requires the actual existence of a claim (hence it cannot be a 'cancelled' claim) for a deficiency guarantee to be valid and enforceable."

Governor Peter Kaiser, who has said in the past the province cannot hope to honour debt backing of that size, welcomed the comments and said a review was under way.

"It is gratifying that experts and ratings agencies like Moody's share doubts that I expressed a year ago," he said in a statement, adding that the review aimed to protect the province and its population as much as possible.

"If there is really a chance to remove the sword of Damocles posed by guarantees than we will seize it," he said.

