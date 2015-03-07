VIENNA, March 7 Ratings agency Moody's has downgraded Austria's Carinthia province to Baa3 - one notch above junk grade - over its exposure to the "bad bank" Heta handling assets of defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria.

Austria's financial watchdog the FMA took control of Heta on Sunday and halted payments on more than 11 billion euros ($12 billion) worth of debt, after the government refused to plug a capital hole of up to 7.6 billion euros revealed in an audit.

"Carinthia provides a statutory deficiency guarantee on a very high portion of Heta's senior debt; the total guarantees are equivalent to nearly 10.2 billion euros, or nearly five times the state's 2014 operating revenue," Moody's said late on Friday.

"Carinthia provides a statutory deficiency guarantee to Pfandbriefbank (Oesterreich) AG of which about 1.2 billion euros is related to Heta as of year-end 2014. The downgrade reflects an increased susceptibility to event risks, including litigation from Heta's bondholders and further actions by the FMA, and greater than anticipated shortfalls of Heta's assets," it said.

Heta's creditors include Dexia Kommunalbank Deutschland which said it had 395 million euros of nominal claims against it and is considering taking legal action against the FMA.

Austrian insurer Uniqa, holding around 25 million euros in Hypo Alpe Adria bonds, also said it was looking into legal steps after the debt repayment suspension.

($1 = 0.9223 euros) (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Pravin Char)