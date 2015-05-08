VIENNA May 8 The Austrian watchdog's decision to take control of bank wind-down vehicle Heta and freeze its debt repayments underscores the need for investors to gauge for themselves the value of state backing for banks, central bankers said.

The FMA financial watchdog's move in March raised questions about how the province of Carinthia might honour more than 10 billion euros ($11.2 billion) of guarantees it has on the debt of defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria, which Heta is winding down.

"Government guarantees are valid, guarantees by provincial governments are valid. But of course it is a matter for each and every investor to look at the economic value of these guarantees," central bank governor Ewald Nowotny told Reuters.

His deputy Andreas Ittner took the same line on Friday.

"Now we are getting more and more into the reality that every debtor has to be judged on its performance," Ittner told a news conference.

Ittner, the central bank's top bank supervision official, declined to give advice on how to handle the Carinthia guarantees, which the Austrian province has said it cannot service alone.

He instead stressed the importance of making such provincial backing so transparent that investors can clearly see what the potential risks might be.

As more countries follow Austria's lead and adopt European rules on making creditors share the costs of winding down ailing banks, this will become even more important, he told reporters.

"This leads to the fact that ratings agencies are removing (assumptions of) implicit state support. This is an understandable process and is being accelerated in Austria by certain laws," he said.

Austria broke new ground last year by wiping out nearly 900 million euros worth of junior Hypo debt despite the Carinthian guarantees. The case is under review by Austria's highest court and the European Commission.

Nowotny called the cases part of "a learning process" but said Austria's standing in the markets remained strong.

"For us it is important that the good reputation of the Austrian capital market and especially of the Austrian government bond market is intact and this clearly is the case."

Ratings agency Moody's on Thursday downgraded two regional mortgage banks in Tyrol and Voerarlberg in part due to expectations of less support from their public-sector owners. ($1 = 0.8913 euros)

(Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Crispian Balmer)