(Adds Der Standard report)
VIENNA May 12 The Austrian province of
Carinthia and creditors of "bad bank" Heta Asset Resolution
have reached an agreement in principle in a dispute
over the repayment of billions of euros of bonds, two sources
familiar with the situation said.
"The key points are agreed on," one source who declined to
be named said on Thursday. The sources could not speak for
attribution because they were not authorized to discuss the
matter publicly.
Both parties had recently signalled readiness to compromise
in the long-running dispute.
Bondholders include Pimco and Commerzbank
.
The online version of the Krone newspaper in Carinthia
reported the agreement was based on repayment of 92 percent of
senior bonds' original face value, without citing sources.
Newspaper Der Standard later put the figure at roughly 90
percent.
Spokeswomen for Carinthia's finance chief, for Austria's
Finance Ministry and for an umbrella group of creditors that
says its members control roughly half the bonds in question,
declined to comment.
A spokesman for Heta also declined to comment.
Der Standard said the full deal was due to be signed and its
contents published on Wednesday, adding that this could also
happen sooner.
It said the 90 percent figure was based on a 75 percent
payment, which was part of an offer by Carinthia that creditors
turned down earlier this year. The payment could then be
reinvested in a zero-coupon bond much like one Austria proposed
before.
One difference was that under the new offer the bond would
be issued by a special purpose vehicle set up by Carinthia and
would be guaranteed by the Austrian government, rather than
being issued by the government itself, Der Standard said.
It would also have a maturity of 13.5 years rather than the
18 years provided for in a sweetener Austria announced shortly
before creditors rejected Carinthia's earlier offer, the
newspaper reported.
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Shadia Nasralla and Francois
Murphy; Editing by Michael Shields and Matthew Lewis)