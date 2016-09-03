BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway dissolves share stake in Twenty-First Century Fox
* Berkshire Hathaway dissolves share stake in Twenty-First Century Fox - SEC filing
VIENNA, Sept 3 The members of the three largest creditor groups of Austria's "bad bank" Heta said on Saturday they will support the new bond buy-back offer agreed with Austria's government.
"For the purposes of a common solution and to avoid years of legal disputes we accept the offer," said Friedrich Munsberg, spokesman for the umbrella group of creditors.
Austria's government reached agreement in principle with creditors for an offer to buy back at a discount debt of around 11 billion euros ($12.27 billion) in May.
An official offer to bondholders is expected on Tuesday. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle)
* Berkshire Hathaway dissolves share stake in Twenty-First Century Fox - SEC filing
NEW YORK, May 15 Soros Fund Management LLC, founded by billionaire investor George Soros, boosted the firm's share stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by nearly 40 percent during the first quarter and also purchased shares in Snap Inc, parent of the wildly popular Snapchat messaging app, during the first three months of the year, regulatory filings on Monday showed.