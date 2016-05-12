VIENNA May 12 The Austrian province of
Carinthia and creditors of Austrian "bad bank" Heta
have reached an agreement in principle in a dispute over the
repayment of billions of euros of bonds, two sources familiar
with the situation said.
"The key points are agreed on," one source who declined to
be named said on Thursday.
Both parties had signalled readiness to compromise in the
long-running dispute about the repayment of bonds guaranteed by
the province after Austria's banking watchdog imposed a big
haircut on the bonds. Bondholders include Pimco
, Commerzbank and Deutsche Bank.
The online version of the Krone newspaper in Carinthia
reported the agreement was based on repayment of 92 percent of
outstanding bonds, without citing sources.
Spokeswomen for the finance chief of the Austrian province
of Carinthia, for the Austrian finance ministry and for the
umbrella group of creditors, which claims to represent nearly
half the value of the bonds in question, declined to comment.
A spokesman for Heta also declined to comment.
